Men's Tall Slim Fit Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Black LT

Stay comfortable on or in the water with the Regular Fit Long-Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. This men’s rash guard features a regular fit with a solid hue for a no-nonsense look that’s perfect for hot days on the water. It’s made from soft fabric with added spandex for improved mobility and comfort, while UPF 50+ sun-blocking protection helps keep your skin safe from harmful sun rays. Whether you’re wading through the water or relaxing on the boat, this solid-color rash guard is sure to keep you comfortable during all your beach adventures. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: LT. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Recycled Polyester.