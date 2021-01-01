Giving the casual plaid shirt a smart update, this Perry Ellis button-down is a versatile addition to any guyâs wardrobe. The long sleeve shirt wicks away moisture and dries quickly to help keep you comfortable as the weather changes. Added stretch provides a flexible fit, and the textured fabric is wrinkle resistant to help keep you looking put-together all day long. 92% Polyester / 8% Elastane Big & Tall Fit Plain Weave Fabrication Wrinkle Resistant So An Iron Is Not Needed Stretch Moisture Wicking to Keep You Dry Quick Dry So You Can Stay Dry Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Tall Slim Fit Quick Dry Check Shirt in Black, Size 2XLT, Polyester/Elastane, Big And Tall Long Sleeves