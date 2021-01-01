Men's Tall Standard Fit Crewneck Sweatshirt - Goodfellow & Co Burgundy XLT

Refresh your cozy casualwear with this Standard Fit Crewneck Sweatshirt from Goodfellow and Co™. This standard fit sweatshirt in a solid color makes a versatile choice in your relaxing wardrobe. Made from soft and breathable fabric for all-day comfort, it features classic crewneck, along with a front kangaroo pocket that lets you keep your hands toasty and essentials close by. The pullover design allows for quick and easy wear, while the ribbed hem and cuffs offer a polished finish. Pair with jeans, joggers or chino pants to create a number of effortless ensembles. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XLT. Color: Burgundy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.