From goodfellow & co

Men's Tall Standard Fit Stretch Oxford Long Sleeve Whittier Button-Down Shirt - Goodfellow & Co White MT

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Whether getting ready for work or heading out to dinner with friends, bring refined style to your everyday look with this Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. This button-down shirt features a collared neckline for a classic look and the Oxford weave brings polished flair. The soft fabric with added spandex offers comfy movement throughout the day and the standard fit lends a smart look to your overall ensemble. Pair this classic button-down shirt with solid jeans or chinos and leather boots for a casual day out or layer it with a solid blazer for a timeless look. Either way, you'll keep comfy and stylish throughout your day. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: MT. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com