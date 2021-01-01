Men's Vasque Talus AT UltraDry Hiking Boot

The Vasque Talus All-Terrain UltraDry™ Hiking Boot is an all-season performer. Built for comfortable miles straight out of the box, the mid cut boot provides leather durability without the break-in thanks to the responsive cushioning in the midsole. UltraDry™ upper ensures waterproof protection. Abrasion-resistant mesh panels create a breathable, flexible fit for long distance comfort. The Nubuck leather exterior is reinforced with a Vibram® Mega Nuasi outsole that ensures solid footing across varying terrain with aggressive traction and toe protection. Features and Benefits All-season performer Mid cut provides durability without break-in Reinforced with Vibram® Nuasi for solid footing Aggressive traction and toe protection UltraDry™ Waterproofing System LAST: Perpetuum Abrasion-resistant mesh Molded EVA and TPU shank