Teva Men's Tanway Leather Sandal - 9 - Chocolate Brown

Features of the Teva Men's Tanway Leather Sandal Trail ready and travel friendly the tanway is a mix of classic teva styles updated to be even more comfortable and versatile An Upper of rich waterproof leather for quick dry and durability Buckle and easy hookandloop closure comes on and off quickly and gets the Fit just right Molded EVA Midsole supports feet to keep them happy and healthy Spider original rubber Outsole Treated with microban, a zincbased antimicrobial Technology that helps prevent stink