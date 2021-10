The Reebok Men's Tapered Shorts are the top choice for stylish and comfortable athletic wear. The soft and comfortable material is perfect for working out or just lounging around. The open side pockets of these shorts make your day a little easier so you can go from the gym to the grocery store without having to carry your keys and wallet in your hands. The slim fit is very flattering and make this the perfect go-to shorts when looking for support and comfort during and after your workouts.