KEEN Men's Targhee III Oxford Shoe - 11 - Castor Grey / Evening Primrose

The KEEN Men's Targhee III Oxford Shoe is a leather shoe for everyday wear. Durable and sturdy, it's fashioned from one of KEEN's tried and True hikers, so you know it'll hold up to the test of daily walks and comfort underfoot. Look good in the office and while out grabbing lunch with the team, but enjoy the fact that the 4mm lugs can still hand a quick hike after work. Features of the KEEN Men's Targhee III Oxford Shoe Removable EVA Footbed with arch support for all-day comfort Dual-Density EVA Midsole for lightweight cushioning KEEN. all-terrain rubber Outsole for Higher-traction grip Non-marking rubber Outsole leaves no trace 4mm Multi-directional lugs for traction Eco anti-odor for freshness Environmentally preferred premium leather from lwg-certified tannery Premium leather Upper Breathable mesh lining