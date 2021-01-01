TOMS Green Men's Tarmac Olive Carlson Sneaker Shoes

The Carlson-a low-cut men's sneaker that's ready to meet you on the courts, with comfort that won't quit. Plus, it has a Heritage Canvas upper made primarily with jute-a preferred eco-fiber that requires less water and fewer chemicals. Heritage Canvas upperLightweight, flexible slip-lasted constructionCustom TOMS vulcanized foxing and rubber outsoleRemovable and hand-washable OrthoLite® Eco LT Hybrid™ insole for lightweight cushioning made with plant derived and recycled materialsPadded collar for enhanced cushioningStrobel board made with recycled materialsPart of our earthwise™ collection, which is rooted in earth-friendly materials and processes. We commit 1/3 of our profits to support people working to build equity at the grassroots level. Tarmac Olive Carlson Sneaker