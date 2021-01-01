Color blocking brings some extra visual punch to this classic menâs polo sweater from Perry Ellis. Made with soft and breathable fabric, this menâs polo top sweater is a great choice for everyday casual wear. Comfortable and versatile, the quarter zip polo pairs effortlessly with everything from jeans to shorts and chinos. 72% Sustainable Viscose / 28% Polyester Regular Fit Moisture Wicking to Keep You Dry Antimicrobial Fabric to Prevent Odor and Protect Against Bacteria Breathable to Keep You Cool 4-Way Stretch Viscose Derived From Sustainable Wood and Pulp Generates 50% Lower Emissions and Water Impact When Compared to Regular Viscose Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Tech Knit Color Block Zip Sweater Polo in Dark Sapphire/Blue, Size Large, Polyester, Regular