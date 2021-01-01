This versatile solid-colored Perry Ellis menâs sweater is a warm and casual layer great for transitional weather. The menâs pullover sweater is made from a soft and durable fabric that stands up well to the rigors of regular wear. It has a classic crew neck and ribbing along the hem and cuffs to help keep the cold out. Machine washable, itâs easy to keep fresh and ready to wear again. 72% Sustainable Viscose / 28% Polyester Regular Fit Moisture Wicking to Keep You Dry Antimicrobial Fabric to Prevent Odor and Protect Against Bacteria Breathable to Keep You Cool 4-Way Stretch Viscose Derived From Sustainable Wood and Pulp Generates 50% Lower Emissions and Water Impact When Compared to Regular Viscose Crew Neck Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Tech Knit Pullover Sweater in Black, Size Medium, Polyester, Regular