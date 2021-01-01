Icebreaker Men's Tech Lite LS Crewe - Oneberg - XL - Curry

The Icebreaker Men's Tech Lite LS Crewe - Oneberg is an ultralight layer for Performance in all seasons. Hike days, Climbing and enjoying a craft brew at the local pub. The merino wool and nylon blend is soft yet durable and ready to wick moisture away from the skin. No itch against the skin plus an iceberg right at the chest. Features of the Icebreaker Men's Tech Lite LS Crewe - Oneberg Merino Corespun - durable merino blend regulates body temperature in all weather conditions Breathable Odor-resistant No-itch comfort Fabric Details: 87% Merino Wool / 13% Nylon