Champion Mens Champion Tech Weave Pants - Mens Grey/Grey Size M

Too comfy to turn down, the Champion Tech Weave Pants is athleisure fashion at its best. Made with Midweight Tech Weave, these pants flaunt a rubber-C logo patch on the left-hip and a functional fly with a metal zipper to ease things up. The back-pocket and the pocket on the right–seam provide concealed storage to this 29-inch inseam pants. With their strong athletic vibe, these pants pair well with ready-to-wear pieces like sweatshirts and hoodies! Champion Tech Weave Pants features: Angled-side pockets offer storage for essentials. Poly drawcord with rubberized metal Champion tips to adjust the fit. Standard fit offers a roomy and comfortable feel. 70% cotton/30% polyester. Imported.