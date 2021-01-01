Champion Mens Champion Tech Weave Zip Hoodie - Mens Grey/Grey Size M

Woven for comfort, the Champion Tech Weave Zip Hoodie boasts of Midweight Tech Weave, hidden storage pocket in hood with invisible zipper, and a poly drawcord with rubberized metal Champion tips. This Champion hoodie has a classic silhouette with a 3.25-inch embroidered vintage script and a rubber C-logo patch on the left sleeve, typifying[Sc1] the iconic brand. Front kanga pocket with media pocket offers ample storage. Standard fit offers a roomy and comfortable feel. 70% cotton/30% polyester. Imported.