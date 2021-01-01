Men\'s Techloom Breeze Metallic Silver / White / Speckle - 7 - Also in: 10.5, 11, 12, 10, 9, 11.5, 9.5

The ultimate intersection of luxury and performance, the sleek and streamlined APL TechLoom Breeze boasts a stunning silhouette. Over two years in the making and our lightest running shoe ever at 6.8 oz, the Techloom Breeze running shoe features a seamless, high elastic stretch rebound Techloom upper that moves with your feet and an internal speed lacing system and exposed eyelets which hold your foot securely in place to allow a full range of motion. The Breeze uses APL's proprietary Propelium® technology, designed to maximize energy generation and provide superior comfort while it maintains midsole structural integrity longer than conventional EVA. Our proprietary lightweight Propelium® midsole and traction pattern incorporate a durable rubber outsole with a forefoot crash pad, for the lightest APL running shoe yet.