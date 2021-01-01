Men\'s Techloom Tracer Midnight / Ice Blue / White - 11 - Also in: 14, 8, 7, 7.5, 11.5, 12, 10.5

The TechLoom Tracer is APL's newest entry into training. Our first low top training shoe is designed and engineered with your workout in mind. Aptly named for its performance design, the TechLoom Tracer uses familiar materials from the APL product line but updates them in a modern, performance driven way. To provide exceptional comfort around the ankle we have developed a new molded lycra collar and tongue that allows for easy ingress and egress with a smooth, sculpted heel to offer full range of motion. The TechLoom forefoot is a non-stretch construction to keep your foot centered on the footbed and provide maximum lateral stability. The newly developed lacing system limits lace-loosening during workouts to keep you locked in to perform your best. The Propelium® midsole provides great, low profile cushioning and rebound, with rubber traction pads placed in key high wear areas for durability. Great for every workout intensity, you can be confident the TechLoom Tracer will put up with everything you can throw at it.