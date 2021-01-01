FootJoy Men's TechSof Tour Low Cut Golf Socks, Black

Step up to the tee in total comfort with the FootJoy TechSof Tour Low Cut Socks. Crafted with DrySof™ Moisture Control Technology, these anatomically shaped socks provide the increased comfort you desire. The Comfort Seam™ Toe Enclosure delivers a smooth fit, the double-layer reinforced heel adds durability and targeted cushioning in both the ball and heel enhances comfort. Specifications DrySof™ Moisture Control Technology throughout the sock Comfort Seam™ Toe Enclosure for a smooth fit Double-Layer Reinforced Heel for added durability Targeted Cushioning in both the ball and heel for added comfort Anatomically Shaped Foot-Beds provide enhanced cushioning Complete Arch Support Breathable Mesh Inserts