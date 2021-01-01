Under Armour Men's Tee Shirts Black--White - Black & White HeatGear Armour Long-Sleeve Tee - Men

Black & White HeatGear Armour Long-Sleeve Tee - Men. Worn as a base layer or rocked on its own, this lightweight, versatile base layer helps keep body heat regulated while wicking away moisture. Fitted style and stretch-infused fabric adds made-to-move performance during the daily sweat sesh.FeaturesHeatGear maintains body temperature with a comfortable second-skin feelMaterial wicks sweat and dries really fastAnti-odor technology inhibits the growth of microbesErgonomic flatlock seams eliminate chafing for comfortable movementMesh underarm and back panels for strategic ventilationHybrid raglan sleeve construction for added range of motionWrite-in locker tag on back of neck for your initials or numberProduct DetailsLogo printed at left chestSelf: 84% polyester / 16% elastaneMesh: 92% polyester / 8% elastaneMachine wash; tumble dryImported