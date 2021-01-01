Oakley Men's Teeth Size: 10.0

Inspired by one of Oakley’s iconic footwear styles, TEETH delivers an aggressive, rugged design platform that’s anchored in Oakley’s DNA and geared for today’s go-anywhere lifestyle. A sturdy “tractored” outsole with functional teeth accents combine with an upper of scuff-resistant synthetic polyurethane and mesh for superior traction and breathability, and reinforced metal eyelets provide additional durability. PU insoles with memory foam help absorb impact, and a grab loop at the back offers added utility in this lightweight, comfortable shoe that’s all-terrain ready.