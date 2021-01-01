From oakley

Oakley Men's Teeth Size: 10.0

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Inspired by one of Oakley’s iconic footwear styles, TEETH delivers an aggressive, rugged design platform that’s anchored in Oakley’s DNA and geared for today’s go-anywhere lifestyle. A sturdy “tractored” outsole with functional teeth accents combine with an upper of scuff-resistant synthetic polyurethane and mesh for superior traction and breathability, and reinforced metal eyelets provide additional durability. PU insoles with memory foam help absorb impact, and a grab loop at the back offers added utility in this lightweight, comfortable shoe that’s all-terrain ready.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com