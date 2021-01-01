Columbia Men's Terminal Tackle Fleece Full Zip Hoodie - Medium - Cool Grey / Vivid Blue Logo

The Columbia Men's Terminal Tackle Fleece Full Zip Hoodie is a full length zipper fleece for cool, bright mornings and evenings on the water. Fish all day and you're bound to find some cool breezes and plenty of sunlight. The polyester fleece is soft and cozy for staying warm in the early morning and offers Omni-Shade UPF 50 protection since the sun is probably still out at the same time. A hood for your head and hand pockets for hand warming, or just holding onto your phone and keys. Features of the Columbia Men's Terminal Tackle Fleece Full Zip Hoodie Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection Omni-Wick Drawcord adjustable hood Hand pockets Elastic at cuffs Fabric Details 100% Polyester