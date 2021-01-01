Adidas Men's Terrex Two Flow Shoe - 10 - Core Black / Crystal White / Screaming Yellow

Features of the Adidas Men's Terrex Two Flow Shoe Engineered mesh in the forefoot placed there where breathability is needed most Graphic at the back of the heel has reflective elements for safety whilst running in the dark Lightstrike: Super light cushioned Midsole for more comfort and extra energy on your fast and long runs Wider forefoot Fit for longer trail runs New Hybrid Outsole with increased amounts of lugs to offer a greater contact surface Area Lug height is 2.5mm G?? less aggressive than our other models Perfect Outsole for easy gravel trails that still have sections on tarmac