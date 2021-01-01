This solid men's t-shirt from Perry Ellis is a smart mix of comfort and style. Thicker, raised threads create subtle slub texture. Jersey fabrication makes it lightweight and breathable. Naturally stylish, this versatile crew neck tee effortlessly complements your laidback look. 55% Cotton / 45% Polyester Regular Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Textured Slub Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt in Pink Peacock, Size Medium, Cotton/Polyester, Solid, Regular