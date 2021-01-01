An everyday favorite that doesn’t compromise on excellence, this comfortable, long-sleeve shirt features a dobby fabrication which weaves an intriguing pattern into the fabric. Finished with a cutaway collar and notch cuffs, this button-down offers a sleek, modern and versatile look. 59% Viscose / 25% Polyester / 16% Cotton Classic Fit Dobby Fabrication Is Characterized By Miniature Geometric Patterns Woven Into Fabric Point Collar Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Collection Men's Textured Stripe One Pocket Long Sleeve Shirt in Dusk Blue, Size Medium, Viscose Blend