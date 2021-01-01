A true original, The Earlâ¢ Polo shirt adds iconic style to any casual outfit. Contrast piping around the collar, cuffs and three-button placket of this sharp short sleeve men's polo complements the embroidered Pete detail on the chest pocket. Soft pique fabrications adds subtle texture to the sleek heritage design. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Pique Fabrication Incorporates Texture By Weaving In Raised Parallel Cords Into The Garment Contrast Piping Around Collar, Placket, And Cuffs Pete Embroidery On Left Chest Pocket Self Collar and Cuffs Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's The Earlâ¢ Pique Polo Short Sleeve in Brght Wht/Dark Spphre White, Size Large, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear