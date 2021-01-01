The Monte Carlo is relaxed and sophisticated; it is pinpointed as a perfect, practical driving shoe. The embedded rubber nubs on the sole guarantee years of longevity - whilst with a closer look, you will find the signature gold shield discreetly positioned on the outer heel of every shoe. Casual, comfortable and classic. Features: Rubber nubbed outer sole Comfort padded insole Shield logo stud Available in multiple colours Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Men's Brown The Monte Carlo Driver - Tan Shoes 10 UK Fairfax & Favor