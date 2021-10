Extend your season on the green when you wear the Callaway® Men’s Thermal Merino ¼ Zip Golf Pullover. Constructed from Merino wool and Opti-therm insulation, you’ll keep warm when the temperature begins to drop. Design Details Merino wool for breathability and warmth Opti-therm insulation to maintain body heat Ribbed mock collar for durability and warmth around neck ¼ zip construction for easy layering