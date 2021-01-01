Merrell Men's Thermo Rogue 8IN Gore-Tex Boot - 11.5 - Sublime

Features of the Merrell Men's Thermo Rogue 8IN Gore-Tex Boot Gore-TEX waterproof membrane, exceptional breathability and waterproof Performance Mesh and TPU Upper Metal hook and lacing eyelet for secure lacing Bellows tongue keeps debris out Protective rubber toe cap 100 grams PrimaLoft Aerogel Insulation Molded nylon arch shank Merrell Exclusive Vibram Arctic Grip Dura for added durability and grip on wet ice 5mm lug depth Sweat and moisture Breaks down odor causing microbes in shoes Infused into shoe lining and materials