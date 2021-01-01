Regatta Mens Thor Iii Fleece Jacket (Black) - XXS

100% Polyester. - Fleece cuffs. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Interactive - ideal to be worn with:. - Gibson jacket, Vertex jacket. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Symmetry Fleece - lighter weight/greater warmth. - Also available in ladies sizes, code TRF541. - Also available in childrens size, code TRF542. - Weight: 280g/m. - Fabric: 280 series anti-pill Symmetry fleece. - XS (36: To Fit (ins)). - S (38: To Fit (ins)). - M (40: To Fit (ins)). - L (42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50: To Fit (ins)). - 4XL (53: To Fit (ins)). - A comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Men