Columbia Men's Tidal Ray PFG Slide Sport Sandal, Steam/Black, 13

STYLE AND EASE: The Columbia Men’s PFG Tidal Ray Slide offers the perfect mix of comfort and style with a one piece strap for easy on, easy off COMFORTABLE SANDALS: Combining an upper that conforms to your foot, great arch support, and traction right at home in and around the water… this slide style sandal will be a go-to for all occasions STABLE MIDSOLE: Designed from inception to provide a stable platform, with an EVA comfort footbed, these sandals were made for the boat, the beach, or casual days just about anywhere DURABLE OUTSOLE: The outsole grade EVA with molded rubber pods provides important grip for a range of conditions water based or not BUILT TO LAST: Columbia’s attention to detail is what sets our footwear apart. Specifying only the highest quality materials, expert stitching and craftsmanship. These are long-lasting sandals you will enjoy for seasons to come