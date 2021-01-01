Tie-dye gets a groovy makeover on this modern men's tee. A circle Pete logo pops with Original style on the chest of this t-shirt. Short sleeves, a ribbed crew neck collar, and jersey fabrication keep you cool and comfortable. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Crew Neck Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Tie Dye Stamped Circle Pete Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Coral Sands Orange, Size Large, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear