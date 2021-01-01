Nike Men's Tiger Woods Mesh II G-Flex Golf Belt, Size 40, Black

Modern performance meets timeless style in the Nike TW Mesh II Belt. Crafted from Nappa leather, the belt features perforated construction and a mesh lining for enhanced breathability. It's also engineered with Nike's G-Flex technology, so it stretches and moves with your body. The polished look is finished with a brushed silver buckle featuring an engraved Nike Swoosh. Specifications Nappa leather with breathable mesh lining Perforated construction enhances breathability Feather edge strap with single edge stitch Brushed silver harness buckle Carved-out Ultralight buckles eliminate extra weight Nike G-Flex allows belt to stretch and move with your body Enamel TW logo rivet at tip Engraged Nike Swoosh™ at buckle Width: 35 mm