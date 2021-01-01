Spyder Men's Timeless Down Jacket - Medium - Lagoon

The Spyder Men's Timeless Down Jacket is a down warmer for the town. A style that doesn't quit with 700 fill powder down to keep you toasty warm. On its own it doesn't just look great, but will keep you cozy in milder, dry weather. When things get a little wet or Snowy, throw a shell overtop and it'll happily serve as your midlayer. Versatile and ready for cold temps. Features of the Spyder Men's Timeless Down Jacket Downproof recycled polyester ripstop with PFC Free DWR 700 Fill goose down Reverse coil center front and hand pocket zippers Internal elasticized hem and cuff