adidas Men's Tiro 19 Soccer Training Jacket, Large, White

From warm-ups to cool downs, the adidas® Men’s Tiro 19 Soccer Training Jacket is designed to help you deliver your best performance. Smooth climalite® fabric pulls heat away from the body to keep you cool, and built-in moisture-wicking properties work to keep you dry. Ribbed details offer a secure fit, while stretch panels dial up mobility. Dominate the field in the adidas® Tiro 19 Jacket. Fit: Slim fit soccer training j Technology: Smooth climalite® material pulls heat away from the body to keep you cool Moisture-wicking fabrication works to keep you dry and light Design: Sleek doubleknit fabric offers superior performance and durability Ribbed, stand-up collar for additional coverage Ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure, stay-in-place fit Built-in stretch elbow and side panels move with you Zippered front pockets for secure storage Full-zip front closure