From adidas

adidas Mens adidas Tiro Pride Jacket - Mens Black Size XL

$55.00
In stock
Buy at footlocker

Description

Wear your stripes loud and proud! The adidas Tiro Pride Jacket celebrates what you stand from the field to the streets and beyond. It is constructed with moisture-wicking AEROREADY fabric to keep you dry and ribbed side panels for a super-comfortable fit. The full zip with ribbed stand-up collar sets you up with adjustable coverage for all-day comfort.       adidas Tiro Pride Jacket features: Made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. Slim fit delivers a flattering look. Front zip pockets stash small items securely. 100% recycled polyester double-knit. Imported.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com