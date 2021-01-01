Men's Timberland PRO TiTAN 6" Composite Toe

Soft leathers to minimize break-in time with 3600 of lightweight comfort and moisture-channeling spacer mesh comfort lining with integral anti-microbial that keeps foot dry and comfortable. Polyurethane midsole for lightweight, durable cushioning, nylon diffusion shank for torsional rigidity and contoured, OrthoLite® footbed with Outlast Adaptive Comfort cover. TiTAN® safety toe for lightweight protection and roomy fit. Features same inside toe cap dimensions for equally superior fit. Timberland PRO rubber outsole with low-profile on high-surface contact, slip-resistant, oil-resistant and abrasion-resistant.