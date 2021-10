For the man who wants a ring that can withstand his rugged days but also cater to his sensitive side, this titanium band is a match. It's lightweight yet strong as steel plus it's extremely hypoallergenic so it won't irritate his skin. Add in a sleek satin center and a comfort-fit design, and he'll be ready to say "I do." Made in America.Metal: TitaniumWidth: 7mmJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.