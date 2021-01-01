The North Face Men's Tka Kataka Fleece Jacket - Medium - Meridian Blue

The North Face Men's TKA Kataka Fleece Jacket is a fleece sweatshirt for cool weather walks. Made with 150g TKA Glacier fleece, the soft fabric Features 100%; recycled polyester with 100%; nylon overlays. The quarter length zipper opens up the top to release excess heat when you're hiking hard and closes up whenever the wind kicks up. Cozy in the morning, and just as warm when you're sitting fireside at night. Features of The North Face Men's Tka Kataka Fleece Jacket Secure-zip hand pockets Woven overlay patches on back of sleeves Exposed center front half zip Binding at sleeve cuffs Embroidered logo on left chest and back-right shoulder Fabric Details Body: 100% Recycled polyester fleece Overlay: 100% Recycled nylon with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish