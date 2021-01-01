Oakley Men's Tnp Shell Bib Size: M

Taking inspiration from the iconic Thermonuclear Protection line with it's bright colors, bold designs and historic Oakley logos, the TNP Shell Bib takes you from snowboarding to skiing- and beyond in style and comfort. Integrated suspenders with inner grips and a two-way center zipper provide superb functionality, while interior thigh vents allow on-demand cooling when needed. The FN Dry™ 10K lamination and O-Protect DWR technology resist moisture while providing breathability, and interior boot gaiters and zippered ankle gussets provide added snow protection.