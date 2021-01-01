Caravelle Designed By Bulova Mens Gold Tone Stainless Steel Expansion Watch 44b126, One Size

An easy to wear every day style. Gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet with a gray dial. Gold-tone markers and hands on the dark dial make for an easy to read style. Mineral crystal. Expansion bracelet watch makes for easy wear. Case Diameter: 40mm Case Thickness: 9mm Water Resistance: 30m3-year limited warrantyNumber of Batteries: 1Battery Type: Silver OxidePower Source: Battery (included)Watch Movement: QuartzWater Resistance: 30mBand Color: Gold ToneDial Color: GrayMetal Color: Gold ToneCase Thickness: 9.2mmCase Width: 40mmBand Content: Stainless SteelCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 20mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported