The Level Six Men's Torngat LS Hooded Jacket is a three season drysuit jacket designed for warm Performance on the water. Its eXhaust 2.5 nylon is lightweight and breathable, keeping your body warmth where it should be without limiting your range of movement. The stowaway hood is also removable, giving you customization options depending on the weather. Its fleece-lined collar is comfortable, and the neoprene waist and double cuff Are adjustable to keep moisture out. Paddle in dry comfort all day long. Features of the Level Six Men's Torngat Long Sleeve Hooded Jacket Quarter-zip neck Zipper accessed arm pocket Stowable hood Velcro adjusted double-cuff wrist closure system Adjustable neoprene waist Fleece-lined collar