An eye-catching print featuring contrasting chevrons steps up the style of this Perry Ellis menâs button-down shirt. A great go-to top for any casual event, it features moisture wicking to help keep you dry. The durable plain weave fabric stands up well to regular wear, and it features Total Stretch to allow for a full range of motion. 92% Polyester / 8% Elastane Regular Fit Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Quick Drying Moisture Wicking Total Stretch Moisture Wicking To Keep You Dry Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Total Stretch Micro Geo Print Shirt in Fiesta/Red, Size Medium, Polyester/Elastane, Regular