Garmont Men's Toubkal GTX Boot - 9 - Dark Brown / Blue

Features of the Garmont Men's Toubkal GTX Boot Upper: 1.8 mm nubuck leather Lining: Gore-Tex Performance Comfort Footbed: Alveolen Ideal boot for the skilled backpacker and fast trekker Double Damper Technology and the erGo-Last provide enhanced cushioning and a glove-like Fit for long-term comfort on multiple-days hikes Garmont's Anatomically Directed Design enables your foot's natural ability to stabilize, absorb shock, and propel forward Fit is enhanced by closely matching design and function to the natural asymmetric shape of your feet Ankle cuff is lower on the outside and taller on the inside for better edging, greater overall stability and comfort when traversing and scrambling Tongue matches the asymmetric shape of the top of your foot and ankle Thicker to the outside and progressively thinner toward the inside Securely locks the heel in place for a precise Fit around the ankle bones for better stability and support Shoe flexes like your foot for out-of-the-box walking comfort Straighter shape to accommodate the natural position of the big toe, with this design your toes can provide better balance and propulsion Lightweight, full length, full width nylon frame Rearfoot is bolstered with a thickened center zone Forefoot flex is enhanced by medial lateral slashes which cross at an anatomical angle Heel Lock to fix the heel in the heel pocket and prevent heel slip and blisters Two-part system for superior shock absorption Midsole dampens ground impact while the internal shock absorber dampens heel impact Combined result is enhanced cushioning and less fatigue Inner layer is more anatomical in the heel and underfoot Areas to help reduce foot movement within the shoe, adding greater comfort and stability overall Contours of this anatomical last Are smooth and rounded, to more closely follow the shape of the human foot Footwear built on this last wrap the foot better, especially the heel and bottom of the foot, for a more comfortable, ergonomic Fit Shoes engineered with Gore-Tex Performance Comfort product Technology Are designed for outdoor use in moderate weather conditions Combine durable waterproofness and optimized breathability Innovative construction, ideal solution for the widest range of outdoor activities and changing weather conditions