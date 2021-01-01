J.Lindeberg Men's Tour Tech Jersey Golf Polo, XXL, White

Sweep the competition in the J.Lindeberg® Men’s Tour Tech Jersey Golf Polo. The polo is complete with moisture-wicking technology, stretch fabric, and classic details for winning comfort and a tournament-ready look. Technology Sweat-wicking fabric to quickly evaporate sweat Design Details Regular fit has a relaxed feel without appearing too loose 3-button placket and collar for a course-ready look Stretch fabric for easy movement and a comfortable swing Embroidered JL logo on left collar and back of neck J.Lindeberg logo on left sleeve