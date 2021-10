Play to win in the J.Lindeberg® Men’s Tour Tech Slim Fit Golf Polo. Featuring a slim fit design and technical stretch fabric, the shirt was made for modern style and an effortless swing. Technology Moisture-wicking fabric to quickly evaporate sweat Design Details Slim fit is cut near to skin for a modern look 3-button placket and collar for a course-ready look Technical stretch for easy movement and a comfortable swing Embroidered logo on left collar and left sleeve