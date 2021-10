The Lacoste 12.12 watch family champions sporting style. A modern case and dial design salute the brand’s History via petit piqué textured silicone straps and a graphic of the famous shirt on the case back. Boldly monochrome, each piece has the makings of another true Lacoste classic 42mm 3h Black tr-90 case Black rubber strap Black dial with gold plated details Quartz Movement with analog display Durable mineral crystal protects watch from scratches