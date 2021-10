Features of the Icebreaker Men's Tracer Tight Updated design Lycra content for stretch and mobility Elastic waist Low profile single internal drawcord for adjustability Zippered back stash pocket Tapered leg opening Gussetted back leg with reflective zips for visibility in low light and easy on, off Gusset for comfort and mobility Icebreaker reflective heat transfer logo Fabric Details 255gm terry, 46% Nylon, 38% Merino, 16% Lycra