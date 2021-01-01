Mitchell & Ness Mens Tracy Mcgrady Mitchell & Ness Swingman Jersey - Mens Red Size S

Keep your courtside look on point with the Mitchell and Ness Swingman Jersey. Lightweight and breathable, this polyester-made jersey is a perfect addition to your everyday style. Featuring a heat-sealed screen-print logo, woven HW wingman jocktag, woven name and year, and player ID label, this jersey gives you a clean, sleek look and helps your play your best game. Mitchell and Ness Swingman Jersey features: The rib sleeve and neck offer a signature look. Poly braid on side panels brings sleek style. Side panel insert with direct screenprint elevates your style game. 100% polyester mesh body. Imported.