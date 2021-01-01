Danner Men's Trail 2650 GTX 3" Waterproof Hiking Shoes, Gray

Inspired by trail running shoes, the Danner® Men's Trail 2650 waterproof hiking shoes offer athletic performance for tackling rugged terrain in wet and soggy conditions. Their lightweight build, modest 8mm heel-to-toe drop and wet/dry traction Megagrip outsoles make them a great addition to any hiker's wardrobe. WEATHER-READY PERFORMANCE: Breathable GORE-TEX® waterproof lining keeps feet dry by blocking external moisture and letting sweat e DESIGN: Durable, lightweight suede and textile upper Reinforced, external heel counter for maximum support TRAILGUARD platform with exposed TPU shank offers lightweight, athletic performance IN-SHOE COMFORT: Cushioning open-cell OrthoLite® footbed Lightweight, shock-absorbing EVA midsole DURABILITY & TRACTION: Vibram® 460 outsole with Megagrip technology offers superior grip on wet and dry surfaces ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Fit: DT6 last features an 8mm heel-to-toe offset and slightly wider forefoot for stability Height: 3'' Weight: 27 oz per pair 12-month manufacturer's warranty