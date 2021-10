Suited to support your every move through extreme wintry conditions, the Columbia® Men's Trail Summit II beanie boasts thermal reflectivity to keep you warm and sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry. Fit: Men's beanie Snug fit Technology: Omni-Heat™ Thermal Reflective silver pattern lining reflects and retains body heat for lasting warmth Omni-Wick™ pulls moisture away from the skin to improve evaporation for a dryer feel Design: Stretch jersey for a soft, flexible feel