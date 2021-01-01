Rocky Men's TrailBlade Composite Toe Waterproof Work Shoes, Size 8, Black

There’s much more to the Rocky® Men’s TrailBlade Composite Toe Waterproof work shoe than just the sleek design. The abundant mesh fabric that lines the low-cut shoe provides excellent ventilation for warmer environments or long days on the job. Despite its mesh lining, your foot will remain dry with Rocky’s® waterproof system, while reflective highlights on the shoe’s composite toe allow you to work in low-lit areas if necessary. FEATURES: Spacer mesh athletic lining offers breathability to keep feet cool Guaranteed Rocky® Waterproof construction prevents moisture ASTM F2413 protective toe classification ASTM F2413 electrical hazard standard Highlights on toe reflects lighting for improved vision Nylon shank offers great arch support Rubber outsole with Molded EVA midsole provides traction and added comfort Contoured removable EVA insole remains consistent with your foot’s pressure points Height: 3” Style: FQ0006075